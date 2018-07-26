Happy Benzema targeting 'history' at Real Madrid

Karim Benzema is confident he can put a disappointing individual season behind him to become a key figure in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era at Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old looked to be a fading force last term as he netted just five LaLiga goals and began to face speculation over his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But his opening goal in the Champions League final win over Liverpool and the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as head coach appears to have given the former France striker fresh hope of a prominent role in his 10th season at the club.

Reportedly the subject of interest from AC Milan, Benzema says he is squarely focused on bouncing back to his best and spearheading Madrid's push for more success.

"We have to keep winning silverware because the target here is always to win things as a team," the ex-Lyon striker told his club's website.

"On a personal level, I'll be looking to have a better season than I did last time around and continue to etch my name into the club's history books.

"I couldn't have imagined achieving everything that I have, but I joined this club to win silverware, be a success and achieve a lot of things.

"I knew that I'd have some tough seasons, but it doesn't matter because this is the best club in the world. I'm really happy."

Benzema also provided an insight into the early stages of the team's transformation under Lopetegui, who was sensationally sacked as Spain coach on the eve of the World Cup.

"We know that Lopetegui is a coach who likes his teams to have the ball and play a possession-based game," the four-time Champions League winner said.

"He also places great emphasis on working hard when we lose the ball and how we press after we've given possession away."