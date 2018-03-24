Giggs wants Bale to stay at Real Madrid

Wales boss Ryan Giggs hopes his team's star player Gareth Bale remains at Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Bale has endured another season interrupted by injury at Madrid, starting just 14 of his team's 29 LaLiga matches.

There have been suggestions the former Tottenham player could be set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the campaign, with Giggs' former side Manchester United among the clubs linked.

Giggs, though, when asked if he wants the forward to stay put, issued an emphatic response: "Yes.

"I went to see him against PSG [in the Champions League last 16]. When you go there the aura around the club, there are only a handful of clubs who have got that.

"So, of course, you want to stay there. He's won three Champions League titles, the proof is in that.

"When you are at clubs like that you are always going to win things."

Bale netted a hat-trick against China on Thursday in Giggs' first game in charge, which saw him replace Ian Rush as Wales' all-time leading scorer.