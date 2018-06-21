Emre Can arrives for Juventus medical

Emre Can has arrived in Turin to finalise his transfer from Liverpool to Juventus, the Italian club have confirmed.

With the 24-year-old defensive midfielder's contract at Anfield due to expire at the end of June, the Italian champions moved to secure his signature and bring to an end his four-year spell in the Premier League.

Reportedly joining Juventus on a four-year contract, Can was pictured arriving in Italy on the club's official Twitter account ahead of his medical.

With speculation linking Bosnia-Herzegovina international midfielder Miralem Pjanic with a move away from Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri is bolstering his options well in advance of the 2018-19 season getting underway.