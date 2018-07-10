English
Indonesia
English Premier League
La Liga Santander

Dembele in for Belgium as France welcome back Matuidi

Dembele in for Belgium as France welcome back Matuidi

Getty Images

Mousa Dembele has replaced the suspended Thomas Meunier in Belgium's line-up to face France after Roberto Martinez sprung a selection surprise for the World Cup semi-final in St Petersburg.

Tottenham midfielder Dembele was an unused substitute in both of Belgium's previous knockout stage matches but comes in for Paris Saint-Germain wing-back Meunier.

What that means in terms of Belgium's formation is unclear, with the team's official Twitter account listing Dembele – who operates centrally by trade – on the right of a midfield four.

Another option could be deploying Kevin De Bruyne, who operated at false nine and scored in a man-of-the-match display against Brazil last time out, on the right-hand side.

France make their expected alteration to the side that beat Uruguay 2-0, with Blaise Matuidi back in for Corentin Tolisso after a suspension of his own.

Kylian Mbappe starts in attack despite missing training on Monday, as do right-back Benjamin Pavard and midfielder N'Golo Kante after only playing a minimal part in that session.

Previous Ronaldo to Juventus: Real Madrid's statement in fu
Read
Ronaldo to Juventus: Real Madrid's statement in full
Next Ronaldo to Juventus: Real Madrid star back in top
Read
Ronaldo to Juventus: Real Madrid star back in top five record transfers