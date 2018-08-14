English
Indonesia
English Premier League
La Liga Santander

Cheryshev moves to Valencia on loan

Cheryshev moves to Valencia on loan

Getty Images

Russia international Denis Cheryshev has joined Valencia on a season-long loan from LaLiga counterparts Villarreal.

Valencia announced the deal in a brief statement on their official website and did not disclose whether the switch includes a right to buy the 27-year-old midfielder.

Cheryshev was one of the stars of the host nation's campaign at the 2018 World Cup, scoring four goals in five appearances in their run to the quarter-finals, as well as converting his penalty in the shock shoot-out win over Spain in the last 16.

He enjoyed a previous loan spell with Valencia during his time at Real Madrid in 2016, scoring three times in six LaLiga starts.

That followed a temporary stint at Villarreal, who Cheryshev joined on a permanent basis in June 2016, only to struggle for a regular place in the first XI. He made 24 league appearances in 2017-18 but only started nine times.

Cheryshev's arrival continues a busy week in the transfer market for Valencia, who have brought in forward duo Michy Batshuayi and Kevin Gameiro ahead of next Monday's season opener against Atletico Madrid.

Previous Ronaldo leads UEFA Goal of the Season nominees
Read
Ronaldo leads UEFA Goal of the Season nominees
Next Ronaldo out of hospital after illness
Read
Ronaldo out of hospital after illness