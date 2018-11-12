Celta Vigo replace Mohamed with Cardoso after Real Madrid defeat

Celta Vigo have replaced head coach Antonio Mohamed with Miguel Cardoso in the wake of Sunday's 4-2 LaLiga defeat to Real Madrid.

Mohamed was appointed on a two-year deal in May but lasted only 13 games at Balaidos, winning just three times.

The defeat to Madrid on Sunday proved to be the final straw for the Celta hierarchy, who confirmed on Monday that Mohamed would not continue in the role.

Minutes later, the club confirmed the appointment of former Nantes boss Cardoso as their new coach.

Cardoso's first match will come against Real Sociedad on November 26.