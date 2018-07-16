Casillas and Suarez critical of VAR after World Cup final

Spain legend Iker Casillas and Barcelona forward Luis Suarez have criticised VAR following its controversial use in Sunday's World Cup final.

France were given a contentious free-kick against that led to their first goal, and were later awarded a penalty for an Ivan Perisic handball that Croatia argued was not deliberate.

Referring to the first incident, Casillas - world champion in 2010 - said on Twitter: ''Honestly, I do not understand the use of VAR very well. The referee points out a foul that is not on Griezmann. Goal to France in that action. Nothing happens.''

Suarez, whose Uruguay side were knocked out by France in the quarter-finals, replied to Casillas saying: ''You are right Iker, and apart from that Pogba's offside and "participates" in the play.''