BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid appoint Solari on permanent basis

Real Madrid have appointed Santiago Solari as their new permanent head coach on a contract that will run until June 30, 2021.

The 42-year-old enjoyed an ideal audition for the role, guiding Los Blancos to four consecutive wins in all competitions following Julen Lopetegui's dismissal last month.

The latest of those – Sunday's 4-2 victory over Celta Vigo – meant the Argentine became the first Madrid coach to prevail in his first four competitive games since Manuel Pellegrini in 2009.

Solari won two league titles and the 2001-02 Champions League during five years at the club as a player and was in charge of the reserve side before taking control of the first team on October 29.

He takes over permanently with Madrid sixth in LaLiga, four points behind leaders Barcelona.

Lopetegui endured a torrid spell in charge of the Spanish giants, paying with his job after a 5-1 humiliation at the hands of rivals Barca.

The European champions started the season well, but things began to unravel with their 3-0 defeat away to Sevilla on September 26, and that result was followed by a draw with Atletico Madrid and further losses to CSKA Moscow, Deportivo Alaves and Levante.

The defeat to Barca was the final straw for the Santiago Bernabeu board, who have now turned to Solari on a permanent basis to continue his transformation of their fortunes.