Barcelona stay top as Alaves beaten

Deportivo Alaves missed the chance to usurp Barcelona at the top of LaLiga after losing 1-0 at Leganes on Friday.

The Vitoria club could have established a two-point lead at the summit with victory but succumbed to Youssef En-Nesyri's goal three minutes before half-time.

En-Nesyri was on hand to fire home when the ball fell for him in the box and, despite some late Alaves pressure, the home side held on to record their first win since October 6.

It means Barcelona retain their one-point advantage ahead of their trip to third-placed Atletico Madrid on Saturday.