Bale needs Real Madrid assurances, says agent

Gareth Bale's agent says Real Madrid must assure the Wales star he will feature more regularly next season if they are to keep him.

Bale threw his future at the club into doubt after last month's Champions League final win over Liverpool, expressing his unhappiness over a lack of game-time under Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman has since left the club, with former Spain head coach Julen Lopetegui in the hot seat for the 2018-19 season.

Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has suggested Lopetegui will need to find a regular place for the attacker or he could seek to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I think we have to have a chat with Real Madrid and see where we're going," Barnett told Sky Sports News.

"He wants a better year than he had last year. He wants to play more, and that's paramount to him.

"I think he's one of the top three or four players on Earth. For somebody like him, he has to play. It's not about money.

"He wants to win the Ballon d'Or and I think he can."

Bale scored twice in the 3-1 win over Liverpool in Kiev - the first a stunning overhead kick - to help Los Blancos claim a third consecutive Champions League title.

While Barnett insists his client has nothing to prove, he knows that high-profile impact has put him in a strong position.

"I think that goal elevated an interest in him. But we already knew how good he is," Bale's agent said.

"He doesn't need to prove how good he is. It was a magnificent goal and the timing was great too.

"He loves his life in Spain. He has three children, and he's very happy there. But we have to see. He has to play football."