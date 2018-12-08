English
Atletico Madrid 3 Deportivo Alaves 0: Kalinic and Griezmann on target in Costa's absence

Nikola Kalinic and Antoine Griezmann ensured Diego Costa's absence was not sorely felt as Atletico Madrid claimed a 3-0 victory over high-flying Deportivo Alaves at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Croatia international Kalinic broke his Atletico duck in Wednesday's 4-0 Copa del Rey win over Sant Andreu and his 25th-minute strike was added to late on by Griezmann and Rodrigo to send the hosts joint-top of LaLiga with Barcelona.

With Costa anticipated to be out for two months following foot surgery, goals from Kalinic and Griezmann will be a huge boost for Diego Simeone, though a first-half injury for Lucas Hernandez will provide cause for concern.

Atletico had to weather a difficult second half against their persistent visitors, but Griezmann and Rodrigo struck in the 82nd and 87th minute respectively to seal the win by a flattering scoreline.

