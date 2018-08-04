Aleix Vidal nears Barcelona exit

Aleix Vidal has left Barcelona's pre-season tour of the United States and returned to Spain ahead of a likely move back to Sevilla.

The 28-year-old joined Barca from Sevilla in 2015 but has made just 30 LaLiga appearances during his time at Camp Nou.

Able to play in defence and midfield, Vidal has found himself behind Sergi Roberto in the pecking order at Camp Nou under both Luis Enrique and Ernesto Valverde.

Widespread reports in Spain indicated the former Almeria player is set to return to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

And Barca have now tweeted to confirm he has left the squad in North America - Valverde's side are due to face AC Milan in Santa Clara on Sunday – and returned to Barcelona, with permission from the club to "settle his future".