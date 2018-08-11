AC Milan's Andre Silva sent on loan to Sevilla

Andre Silva has paused his difficult spell with AC Milan after moving on loan to Sevilla, who have secured a purchase option in the deal.

The Portugal international joined Milan from Porto last year as part of a significant recruitment drive by the Italian club, who spent a reported €38million on him.

But his debut campaign did not go to plan, scoring just two times in 24 Serie A appearances.

His haul of eight goals in 14 Europa League outings at least ensured his reputation did not take too much of a battering, as he earned a place in Portugal's World Cup squad.

But Milan have allowed him to depart the club on a temporary basis, with Sevilla finally signing a striker after missing out on a number of other targets.

Bas Dost, Vincent Aboubakar, Nikola Kalinic and Michy Batshuayi had all been strongly linked with the Andalusians, but none arrived.

Silva, 22, will compete with Wissam Ben Yedder and Luis Muriel for a starting berth in attack, and Sevilla can buy the forward outright at the end of the season.