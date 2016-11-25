Guardiola wants Messi to finish his career at Barcelona

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola maintains he has no desire to stage a Premier League reunion with Lionel Messi.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner first established himself as the shining light of world football under Guardiola's guidance at Barcelona between 2008 and 2012, while the presence of former Camp Nou figures Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano on the board at the Etihad Stadium has contributed to City regularly being linked with Messi's signature.

The latest round of speculation surrounding the 29-year-old's future this week centred on a potential audacious swoop from Manchester United, but, speaking ahead of City's Premier League trip to Burnley, Guardiola echoed the thoughts of his counterpart Jose Mourinho by stating it would be fitting for Messi to conclude his stellar career in Catalonia.

"I told you more than once, Messi will stay at Barcelona," he said.

"He will finish his career in Barcelona. That is my wish."