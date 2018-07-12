FIFA releases statement on beoutQ

FIFA has added further condemnation to beoutQ by releasing the following statement via their website.

"FIFA has observed that the pirate entity named ‘beoutQ’ continues to use illegally the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ broadcast signal.

Accordingly, FIFA has engaged counsel to take legal action in Saudi Arabia and is working alongside other sports rights owners that have also been affected to protect its interest.

FIFA urges the authorities of Saudi Arabia and of the different countries where these illegal activities have been observed to support us in the fight against piracy."

This is the firmest warning yet from a sporting organization on the actions of Illegal broadcaster beoutQ. FIFA had added further weight behind a chorus of world sporting organisations who have condemned the stealing of broadcast rights by beoutQ. The likes of La Liga, UEFA, CAF, F1, The Tennis Federations, and the Deutsche Fussball Liga, have all raised the issue of the theft of their broadcast rights.