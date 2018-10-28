A-League Review: Ikonomidis leaves battling Victory winless

Chris Ikonomidis snatched a dramatic 3-2 stoppage-time win for Perth Glory at Melbourne Victory to leave their hosts without a point from the first two matches of the A-League season.

Joel Chianese turned home from close range to give the visitors an early lead and it was 2-0 in the 23rd minute.

Glory striker Andy Keogh – who made headlines earlier this week when he lambasted Central Coast Mariners trialist Usain Bolt for having a first touch "like a trampoline" – calmly guided a bouncing ball past goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas after the Victory defence failed to deal with Tomislav Mrcela's header back towards the area.

Terry Antonis arrowed in a low drive via the base of the right post in the 47th minute, sparking an impressive response from Kevin Muscat's side in a second half they largely dominated.

The apparent reward arrived three minutes from time, when Storm Roux headed home Keisuke Honda's corner, but there was a sting in the tail as Chianese stormed forward on the break.

Thomas kept out the initial shot but former Lazio youngster Ikonomidis was on hand to convert the rebound on his full-debut.

Earlier on Sunday, Brisbane Roar and Wellington Phoenix played out a 0-0 draw, meaning no team has a 100 per cent A-League record after just two games of the new season.