Atletico Madrid eased into the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-0 win over beleaguered Monaco, who saw Radamel Falcao miss a late penalty against his former club.

Diego Simeone's men were able to control proceedings against an injury-hit visiting side who lined up with four teenagers, taking the lead inside two minutes as Koke's strike found the net via a deflection off 17-year-old centre-back Benoit Badiashile.

Antoine Griezmann soon added a second goal and Atletico remained comfortable thereafter as they moved to 12 points from five games, a total Borussia Dortmund can match with victory over Club Brugge later on Wednesday.

Monaco, who finally claimed a first win since August 11 on Saturday, did have the chance to set up a nervy finish, only for Falcao to fire wide from the penalty spot after Stefan Savic had handled to pick up a second yellow card.

The Ligue 1 side now face a second successive early exit from European competition, their winless run in the Champions League having stretched to 13 games.

Badiashile and Giulian Biancone made their competition debuts as part of an inexperienced Monaco XI, but the former endured a nightmare start.

Koke was given far too much time and space to run towards goal and the midfielder’s shot from 20 yards deflected off the luckless Badiashile to leave goalkeeper Diego Benaglio helpless.

Former Monaco forward Thomas Lemar hit the post with a curling free-kick before Griezmann made it 2-0 on 24 minutes, the France international prodding home from close range with the outside of his boot after Angel Correa had left Jemerson on his backside.

Monaco finally had a clear-cut chance of their own on the hour mark when substitute Falcao, afforded a predictably warm reception following his previous heroics for Atleti, turned Savic superbly only to shoot straight at Jan Oblak.

Savic was fortunate to only be yellow-carded for elbowing Andrea Raggi in the chest, but the Montenegro defender did see red in the 82nd minute when he handled Youri Tielemans' goalbound effort.

Falcao fluffed his lines from the spot, though, shooting wide of Oblak's left-hand post to cap another dismal evening for Monaco.