Bayern Munich secured top spot in Champions League Group E despite letting victory slip away in injury time in an incredible 3-3 draw at Ajax.

Ajax went into Wednesday's clash at the Johan Cruijff ArenA needing a win to leapfrog Bayern, who went ahead through Robert Lewandowski in the 13th minute.

Dusan Tadic levelled just past the hour mark to set in motion an incredible second half, Ajax's Maximilian Wober and Bayern's Thomas Muller both shown straight red cards before a clumsy Jerome Boateng challenge gave Ajax an 82nd-minute penalty that Tadic converted.

However, Lewandowski levelled from the spot after Nicolas Tagliafico brought down Thiago Alcantara and Kingsley Coman – in his third game back from injury – bent in what looked to be a 90th-minute winner, only for a Niklas Sule own goal five minutes later to at least give Ajax a share of the spoils.