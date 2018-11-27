Ronaldo beats Messi to Champions League landmark

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to reach 100 wins in the Champions League, beating old rival Lionel Messi to the landmark.

A 1-0 win for Juventus at home to Valencia on Tuesday saw the Serie A side book their place in the last 16 for the fifth year in a row, setting a club record.

And it was a match to remember for Ronaldo as the Portugal superstar racked up his 100th victory in a competition he has won five times in his career.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Ronaldo won the competition at both clubs, collecting the trophy in each of the last three seasons for the LaLiga giants.