Barcelona equal Champions League record

Barcelona equalled Bayern Munich's record of 29 successive home games without defeat in the Champions League following their draw against Tottenham.

Tuesday's 1-1 stalemate at Camp Nou extended Barca's undefeated streak on home soil in Europe – a run dating back to September 2013 with 26 wins and three draws.

Bundesliga giants Bayern set the record in a sequence that spanned 1998 to 2002 at their former stadium, Olympiastadion.

Already guaranteed a spot in the competition's last 16, Lionel Messi and Barca shared the spoils against visitors Tottenham on the sixth and final matchday in Group B.

Ousmane Dembele's stunning opener was cancelled out by Spurs forward Lucas Moura with five minutes remaining as Barca recorded a lower possession figure (48.8 per cent) than their opponent in a Champions League group-stage game for the first time since 2006.