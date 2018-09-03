Zenit snap up former Juventus star Marchisio

Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has joined Zenit on a free transfer, the Russian club have announced.

Marchisio ended a 25-year association with the Old Lady in August, having made a total of 389 appearances as a professional.

The 32-year-old was restricted to just 15 appearances in Serie A last term due to competition for places and injury problems.

Emre Can's arrival in Turin gave every indication Marchisio was to fall even further down the pecking order this term, and the announcement of the Italy international's mutual contract termination in August surprised few.

He now embarks on a new adventure in Russia, joining Zenit on a free transfer in a deal which has been seen as a real coup for Sergei Semak's men, who are two points clear at the top of the Russian Premier League after six matches.

Marchisio has signed a two-year contract with Zenit.