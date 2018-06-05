Romagnoli signs Milan renewal

Alessio Romagnoli has signed a new four-year contract with AC Milan.

The Italy international has become a key man at San Siro, lining up alongside Leonardo Bonucci and making 28 Serie A appearances for Gennaro Gattuso's men last season.

And Romagnoli has now renewed his Milan deal, committing his future to the club until 2022.

A Milan statement described the contract as a "priority" for chiefs Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli.

"I thank Fassone and Mirabelli," Romagnoli said in an announcement on Milan's Facebook page. "We hope it will be a renewal that brings us great satisfaction, both next season and also in the years to come.

"Thank you again everyone. Now we will enjoy the holidays and come back fired up for a new season."

Romagnoli joined Milan from Roma in a €25million deal in 2015 and had been the subject of reported interest from the likes of Juventus and Liverpool.