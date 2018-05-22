No offers from Chelsea or Zenit, says Sarri's agent

Maurizio Sarri's representative denied the Napoli head coach has received offers from Chelsea, Tottenham, AC Milan or Zenit as his future remains uncertain.

Sarri has been linked with Premier League side Chelsea after guiding Napoli to their second runners-up finish in three Serie A seasons.

The 59-year-old, who has an €8million release clause in his contract, has held talks with outspoken president Aurelio De Laurentiis over his future.

Russian giants Zenit have reportedly offered €4m per season to lure Sarri to the club following Roberto Mancini's departure, the Italian has also emerged as a possible candidate should Mauricio Pochettino leave the Londoners, while Milan were previously linked.

However, Sarri's agent Alessandro Pellegrini dismissed the speculation regarding the former Empoli boss.

"We haven't received any offers from Chelsea, Tottenham, Milan or Zenit," Pellegrini told Sport Express.

"Could Sarri leave? For a club to appoint him, they need to pay his €8m release clause."

Napoli ended their season with a 2-1 win over relegated Crotone on Sunday as they finished four points adrift of seven-time reigning champions Juventus.