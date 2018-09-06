Milinkovic-Savic agent suggests PSG offered midfielder €8m per year

The agent of Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic suggested the midfielder was offered an €8million-per-year contract by Paris Saint-Germain in the transfer window.

Serbia international Milinkovic-Savic is one of Serie A's standout young players and has been linked with a number of Europe's top clubs, including Juventus, AC Milan and Manchester United.

The 23-year-old stayed with Lazio despite constant speculation over his future, having agreed to help spearhead their attempts to qualify for the Champions League this season.

His commitment to the club, and to president Claudio Lotito and sporting director Igli Tare, even saw him reject a massive offer from an unnamed club in Ligue 1, according to his representative Mateja Kezman.

"Many clubs were looking at Sergej, and a few interesting offers were made to Lazio," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"In the end, we accepted the club's decision without any problems. Lotito and Tare explained they want the Champions League and Milinkovic-Savic is a key player in terms of achieving that goal.

"It's his objective, too. He could have earned a lot more elsewhere. He was offered eight million [euros] in France. He stayed because he wants to bring the Champions League to Lazio. Plus, he's only 23. With [coach Simone] Inzaghi, he's improving every day, and another year with Lazio will do him good.

"There were offers but we never pushed for a transfer because he's happy in Rome. He loves the city and gets on with all his team-mates."

Kezman claims they are close to signing a new contract, which reports in Italy suggest will contain a release clause in the region of €150m.

"We've agreed a new deal with the club that will be signed very soon," said the former Chelsea striker. "If you can pay 70 to 80million for a goalkeeper, then Sergej isn't worth any less than 100million.

"He's one of the strongest players in Europe in his position and he has huge scope for improvement."