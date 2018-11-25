Lazio 1 AC Milan 1: Correa equaliser keeps Lazio fourth

Joaquin Correa's stoppage-time equaliser rescued a 1-1 draw for Lazio against AC Milan but Simeone Inzaghi's men missed the chance to open up a four-point advantage over their visitors in the Serie A table.

Franck Kessie's deflected effort in the 78th minute looked to have settled a game that Lazio dominated for long spells in Milan's favour, but substitute Correa netted in style to allow the Stadio Olimpico faithful to breathe a sigh of relief.

Gianluigi Donnarumma gave a reminder of why he remains one of world football's most highly touted goalkeepers, pulling off a number of excellent saves to deny an authoritative Lazio side victory.

Ciro Immobile's goalless streak now stands at four games but he can have no complaints about the service afforded him by a Lazio midfield brimming with craft and Inzaghi will be disappointed not to have taken maximum points after a strong performance.