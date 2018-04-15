Lazio 0 Roma 0: 10-man hosts earn Derby della Capitale draw

Edin Dzeko hit the crossbar with a stoppage-time header as Roma missed a chance to leapfrog 10-man Lazio in the Serie A table with a 0-0 derby draw at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

One of the heroes of Roma's midweek Champions League comeback against Barcelona, Dzeko was instead frustrated on this occasion as the Giallorossi failed to capitalise on Stefan Radu's 80th-minute sending off.

Romania defender Radu was dismissed for a second yellow, seemingly opening the door to Roma to secure a win that would have taken them ahead of their third-placed city rivals.

But they were instead made to be content with a result that moves them a point clear of fifth-placed Inter Milan, who drew 0-0 at Atalanta on Saturday, in the race for Champions League qualification.

Lazio were not without their own opportunities, Marco Parolo blasting an early attempt high and wide, while Adam Marusic was denied by a vital Stephan El Shaarawy block prior to Dzeko's chance.

The Biancocelesti, though, will doubtless be the happier of the two having inched closer to a top-four berth with six games remaining, in the process holding Roma to back-to-back Serie A blanks for the first time since March 2015.