Juventus midfielder Can back in training after surgery

Emre Can has returned to Juventus training after recovering from surgery on a thyroid nodule.

Can required an operation to solve the problem after his diagnosis, but after a month out he is closing in on a return to action.

Juventus confirmed Can trained with his team-mates on Tuesday, but Miralem Pjanic, Federico Bernardeschi and Sami Khedira worked alone.

Pjanic sustained an injury while on international duty with Bosnia-Herzegovina, while Khedira sprained an ankle in training.

Both midfielders are doubtful for Saturday's game at home to SPAL, with Juventus seeking to extend their best ever start to a Serie A season.

The champions have taken 34 points from their 12 matches so far, establishing a six-point cushion over nearest rivals Napoli.