Juventus have a lot more work to do - Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri feels there is still much more work for Juventus to do following their 2-1 win over Parma.

The champions have three wins from three in Serie A at the start of the new season, but they were given a run for their money by Roberto D'Aversa's newly promoted side.

And while head coach Allegri was pleased with a win he felt was deserved, he knows Juventus must continue to improve after the upcoming international break.

"The team did very well. Parma is a difficult place to go - we had only won on one of our last five visits," he told DAZN.

"Parma are fighting to stay up, they are very organised and dangerous on the counter, but they ran out of steam towards the end. It's a deserved victory, but we have a lot more work to do.

"We should have been more patient, as we played into Parma's hands in the first half."

Additionally, Allegri, as after his home debut against Lazio, urged patience with Cristiano Ronaldo amid a barren start to life in Serie A.

"There are different difficulties a striker has to deal with in Serie A," he said. "[Ronaldo] had a good game overall.

"I am happy with what he's doing and the international break will help all of us to be sharper."

Mandzukic has so far outshone his illustrious team-mate and, following another goal and an assist, the coach said of his forward: "Mandzukic has always been impressive, but even I didn't expect him to be in such good shape after the World Cup."