Juventus 0 Napoli 1: Partenopei close the gap thanks to Koulibaly

Napoli kept their Serie A title hopes alive in the most dramatic fashion in Turin on Sunday, Kalidou Koulibaly powering home a match-winning header in stoppage time against Juventus to move his side within one point of the Bianconeri.

It looked as though Juve were going to preserve their four-point advantage with four games to play and edge closer to a seventh successive Scudetto only for Koulibaly to throw the race wide open.

Compounding Juve's last-gasp defeat is the fact Massimiliano Allegri's men arguably have the tougher run-in of the two sides, with the Derby d'Italia away to Inter coming up next Saturday, and a clash with Champions League semi-finalists Roma awaiting in the penultimate round of fixtures.

Napoli, meanwhile, seeking to win a first Scudetto since 1989-90, when they were inspired to a second title in four seasons by the great Diego Maradona, visit Fiorentina next weekend hopeful of seizing on any further slip-ups from the leaders.