Jorginho on the brink of City move, says Napoli chief

Napoli midfielder Jorginho is expected to sign for Manchester City "in the next few days", according to the Italian club's president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

After previously claiming to have rejected a bid worth €50million, De Laurentiis said City are moving closer to his valuation of Jorginho and gave a positive assessment of negotiations.

The Italy international, who has made 133 Serie A appearances for Napoli since joining the club from Hellas Verona in 2014, scored twice as the Partenopei finished second to Juventus in 2017-18.

"I think the deal can be done in the next few days," De Laurentiis told Sun Sport.

"Everything is possible as we have a good relationship with Manchester City and their people but we must negotiate.

"We are still not in agreement over the price for the player, but we'll be near to the conclusion as they made an effort in the last few days."