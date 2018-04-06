Inzaghi refusing to get carried away with first-leg advantage

Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi has preached caution ahead of his side's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Red Bull Salzburg next Thursday.

The Italians take a two-goal cushion with them to Austria after a pulsating 4-2 win at the Stadio Olimpico thanks to goals from Senad Lulic, Marco Parolo, Felipe Anderson and Ciro Immobile.

A controversial penalty from Valon Berisha had cancelled out Lulic's opener, while substitute Takumi Minamino had looked to have secured a draw with 19 minutes remaining.

Felipe Anderson and Immobile scored in quick succession to give Lazio a healthy lead, but Inzaghi has seen enough from the Austrian league leaders to know the return leg will not be a procession.

"We knew that Salzburg were tough and had conceded only five goals in the whole competition, but let in four on one night," he told Sky Sports Italia.

"It was not easy after the 2-2 and the penalty that was awarded against us, but we turned it around with thanks also to this crowd.

"The second leg won't be easy, certainly, but we have what it takes and need the right attitude in Austria.

"Salzburg impressed me with their performance against Real Sociedad in the round of 16. A team that loses one out of 46 competitive games is not to be underestimated, obviously. It's just a shame we conceded those two goals.

"We’ve got the advantage, but Salzburg are even stronger on their own turf and it’ll be an intense match."

Parolo, whose superb back-flick put the hosts into a 2-1 lead shortly after the interval, was impressed with his side's ability to combat Salzburg's intense, attacking style.

"We've had other good performances this season too, better than this one," he said.

"We knew Salzburg were very aggressive and tough to beat, but we approached it well, attacked constantly and if we play like this, we can have our say against anyone.

"When the stadium is packed and there are so many people pushing you on, it feels easier to give everything and push every last drop of sweat out."