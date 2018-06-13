Inzaghi confirmed as Bologna coach

Bologna have announced the appointment of Filippo Inzaghi as their new head coach.

The former Italy international has signed a two-year deal that will tie him to the club until June 2020.

His appointment follows the departure of Roberto Donadoni, who left the club after the team picked up one point in six games at the end of last season.

Inzaghi joins the Rossoblu following a two-year spell at Venezia, where he gained promotion to Serie B and won the Coppa Italia Lega Pro in his first season with the club.

His first coaching role was with AC Milan's Primavera youth side, before being placed in charge of the first team and spending the 2014-15 campaign at the helm of the Rossoneri.

Inzaghi won Serie A, the Champions League and the World Cup as a player, starring for Juventus and Milan after early spells at Piacenza, Parma and Atalanta.