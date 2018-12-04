Icardi named Serie A Footballer of the Year, Allegri takes coach's gong

Inter star Mauro Icardi has become the first non-Juventus player to win Serie A Footballer of the Year since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2011, while Massimiliano Allegri scooped the coach's prize for a fourth time.

Icardi finished joint top-scorer in Serie A last term alongside Ciro Immobile on 29 goals and helped get Inter back into the Champions League.

The Argentina international has carried that form into the current campaign as well, having netted eight times in 11 outings.

Juventus' title success helped Allegri reclaim the prize for the best coach, with Maurizio Sarri – whose Napoli side were just pipped to Serie A success by the Old Lady last term – winning it in 2017.

Allegri already has himself in with a strong chance of taking the award for a fifth time next year, as Juve are eight points clear at the top of the table after 14 matches, and the coach paid tribute to his squad.

"It's a group of great guys, with a great club supporting us," Allegri told reporters. "I am fortunate to have worked with so many marvellous players and tonight I see the maestro, Andrea Pirlo, too. It has been truly an honour to work with all of them."

A major part of Juve's form this term has been the introduction of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 10 Serie A goals already following his move from Real Madrid, and Allegri lauded his attitude.

"Ronaldo makes a difference because he brings professionalism, competitiveness and is a humble guy," he said.