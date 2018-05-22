Hamsik hints at Napoli exit amid China rumours

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik suggested he will leave the club after missing out on the Serie A title to Juventus again.

Although Napoli recorded 91 points in an impressive season under Maurizio Sarri, it was not enough to prevent Juve winning the league for the seventh year in a row.

Sarri has been linked with an exit from Stadio San Paolo - Chelsea are reportedly keen to appoint him as a replacement for Antonio Conte - and Hamsik hinted he may also depart.

"We believed we could finally get the Scudetto this year," Hamsik said to Pravda.

"I'm disappointed we missed out on the title again. I'm sorry, because our great fans deserve this triumph, and I thank them for their great support.

"I've spent all this time here, giving all my energy. Maybe now is the time when our paths will diverge. I'd like to try something new."

Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng have been linked with a move for Hamsik, with a fee of €35million mooted.

Hamsik is Napoli's record goalscorer with 120, the midfielder having surpassed the great Diego Maradona's tally of 115 in 2017-18.