Gattuso slams Calhanoglu after Milan's loss to Juventus

AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso criticised Hakan Calhanoglu for perceived petulance in Saturday's costly 3-1 loss to Juventus at Allianz Stadium.

Turkey international Calhanoglu delivered the corner for Leonardo Bonucci's first-half equaliser and was later denied by the crossbar with a blockbusting strike from distance.

But his performance clearly failed to satisfy Gattuso, who accused the attacker of being at fault for Juve's crucial second, scored by Juan Cuadrado in the 79th minute.

The Rossoneri boss withdrew the 24-year-old immediately after the goal as the hosts went on to add another through Sami Khedira.

"I got angry with Calhanoglu at one point because when he loses the ball he starts arguing. I don't like to see that," Gattuso told Mediaset Premium.

"He looks at the ground and starts shouting at his team-mates.

"If he just lifted his butt off the ground and got running after the ball to win it back, we wouldn't concede the second goal."