Frosinone no easier than Tottenham, Roma or Juventus, insists Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti insists Inter's clash with struggling Frosinone on Saturday will prove no easier than any of the fixtures in their daunting upcoming run.

After welcoming Frosinone to San Siro this weekend, the Nerazzurri face Tottenham, Roma, Juventus and PSV in quick succession, potentially shaping their season in both Serie A and the Champions League.

But Spalletti is adamant Inter must first deal with their next opponents before looking further ahead, having seen a strong run ended in stunning fashion at Atalanta before the international break.

"It's vital that [against Frosinone] we take this game and the result seriously as it's not an easier game compared to the others," Spalletti told a news conference.

"This is simply the first in a series of big matches. A large portion of our future and our league position will be determined by these games.

"Our development shouldn't only be considered based on certain results. We need to rate whichever opposition we come up against.

"Inter always inspire the opposition. That means they can go up a level compared with the usual performances. There is no approach for one team or another with us, we must perform as Inter."

Spalletti acknowledges he will have to juggle his squad in the coming weeks, but he claims any changes to face Frosinone will see him managing minutes rather than weakening the side against modest opposition.

"It depends on how much ground certain players have to cover given there are a number of games in quick succession," he said of his team selection. "It's not a case of one player not being involved or another, it's about the cumulative effort levels they put in.

"There's also the pressure to win all of these games which tires you out and means you need a bit of a breather.

"There is no difference in ability between the players I pick. As we have always said, we have built a squad that allows us to play every game at our best, at 100 per cent, and we can win them."