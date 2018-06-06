De Ligt honoured by reported Juventus interest

Teenage Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt is honoured by the reported interest of Juventus and hinted that he is "maybe" ready to leave the Eredivisie.

De Ligt made his breakthrough in the 2016-17 campaign as a 17-year-old, making 11 appearances in the Dutch top flight.

His performances that season led to his first senior Netherlands cap in March 2017, while he has continued to develop impressively, earning plaudits.

De Ligt, who does not turn 19 until August, featured 33 times as Ajax just fell short in the 2017-18 title race and is being tipped to leave his homeland, with Juventus said to be among those particularly keen.

And while he says he is unsure about his future, he could not hide his pride about Juve's apparent interest.

"Great city, great stadium," De Ligt told reporters. "It's a club with a big history, many trophies and very good players.

"Honestly I don't know [about my future], at the moment I'm focused on the national team.

"Sure, it's a great honour to be linked to such a big team, but now I'm just thinking about playing well.

"I hope to grow up as a player and to play at a high level. It's difficult to answer at the moment as I'm an Ajax player, but I can say that I don't have a favourite club."

Although he has only been a regular Ajax starter for one season, De Ligt thinks he could be ready to step up a level.

"Maybe, yes," he said. "I don't know. I like to play at high levels.

"Ajax are a big team. Now the season is over, I'm on vacation and I can think about my future."