Buffon to start in Juventus farewell

Gianluigi Buffon will start against Verona in the final match of his 17-year Juventus career on Saturday.

The Allianz Stadium encounter is set to make for an emotional farewell for the Italy legend, who on Thursday announced his intention to leave at the conclusion of his contract.

With the Bianconeri having already wrapped up the Scudetto and Coppa Italia, Verona's visit will largely serve as a celebration of Buffon's decorated spell in Turin which included 11 league titles – two of which were revoked following the Calciopoli scandal.

The 40-year-old has been linked with a surprise switch to Paris Saint-Germain and is expected to confirm his next move in the coming week.