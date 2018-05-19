Buffon bows out to tears at Juventus

Gianluigi Buffon called time on his 17-year Juventus career after he was substituted off mid-way through the second half of the Serie A champions' clash with Verona.

The 40-year-old, who joined Juve from Parma in 2001, announced on Thursday that he would be bringing his playing stint at the Bianconeri to an end, having amassed 19 domestic trophies during his time in Turin.

Having pulled off a fine save to deny Mohamed Fares early on in Saturday's clash, Buffon made way for Carlo Pinsoglio in the 63rd minute.

Hugging each of his Juve team-mates and several Verona opponents in an emotional farewell, Juve's captain received a guard of honour as he reached the touchline, breaking down in tears as he bid the crowd farewell for a final time.