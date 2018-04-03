Allegri to head abroad when he leaves Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri is adamant his coaching days in Italy will be "finished" when he eventually leaves Juventus, as he yearns for an adventure abroad.

Allegri has established himself as one of Italy's most talented coaches in recent years, initially getting his big break in 2010 when he joined AC Milan, whom he guided to a Serie A title in his first season.

Although his tenure was ended prematurely in January 2014, he subsequently joined Juve and has enjoyed great success in Turin, winning Serie A and the Coppa Italia three years in a row.

Allegri's Juve have also reached two Champions League finals and are among the last eight this term, where they will face Real Madrid, their conquerors in last season's final.

The 50-year-old has often been linked with moves away, with the Italy job one that often causes speculation, though he is certain he will be taking his talents to another country when he finally decides to depart Juve, news that will undoubtedly interest reported admirers Chelsea and Arsenal.

"Certainly I will go abroad," he told the Telegraph. "In Italy, [I'm] finished."

However, any club potentially eyeing a move for Allegri will need to consider his personal preference of not putting too much emphasis on tactics and statistics.

"I could never be a coach who mainly focuses on tactics or analytics because I am more instinctive," Allegri added. "The coach, in my opinion, bases his decisions on sensations, on perceptions.

"Otherwise it would be enough to sit in front of the computer and football would be like a PlayStation. And that is not what I am.

"In football there are a lot of people who try to reach perfection with figures, with tactics but it's impossible because there are too many variables."