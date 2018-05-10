Rooney's rumoured DC United move backed by Neville

Wayne Rooney's rumoured MLS move could be the right way for the former England captain to prepare for retirement, according to Gary Neville.

A report in the Washington Post this week said there have been serious talks between Rooney and DC United, with a transfer fee of around £12million suggested.

Although Rooney is Everton's top goalscorer this season with 11 strikes in all competitions, the former Manchester United striker has not found the net since December, spending time on the bench and being forced to deny a rift with manager Sam Allardyce.

And Neville, a former team-mate of Rooney for club and country, says moving to MLS might be the right decision for the 32-year-old.

"I thought it was nice that he went back to Everton, but it never quite works when you go back," Neville told Sky Sports of Rooney, who remains United and England's record goalscorer.

"My view is that to experience something completely different would be a great thing for him - to get away and try something different.

"He's got 30-35 years of his life to think about, coming pretty quickly. To experience different things, different cultures, different environments, and to learn about new things is not a bad thing for him. He's got a big decision to make in the next couple of years about what he does in his post-career."

Rooney was linked with a switch to MLS prior to rejoining Everton from United last July, the forward having won five Premier League titles and the 2007-08 Champions League during a 13-year stay at Old Trafford.