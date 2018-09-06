New York City 0 New England Revolution 1: Wright helps visitors end winless run

New York City's poor MLS form continued as the New England Revolution ended their winless run with a 1-0 victory on Wednesday.

Brian Wright's second-half goal at Yankee Stadium proved to be the winner for New England, who boosted their play-off chances.

The loss extended City's winless run to four matches, while the Revolution claimed their first victory since June to move within three points of the sixth-placed Montreal Impact in the Eastern Conference.

Wright had already struck the post before scoring his first MLS goal in the 71st minute for Brad Friedel's men.

Cristian Penilla's effort was parried by City goalkeeper Sean Johnson and Wright reacted quickest to tuck away the rebound for the match-winner.