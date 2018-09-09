Ligue 1
MLS Review: Sporting close in on Dallas, Timbers win

Sporting Kansas City closed the gap to Western Conference leaders Dallas, while the Portland Timbers claimed an important MLS win on Saturday.

A Felipe Gutierrez goal was enough to see Sporting to a 1-0 victory over Orlando City in Kansas.

Gutierrez produced a fine low finish from 20 yards in the 53rd minute for the only goal of the game.

The result moved Peter Vermes' Sporting up into second and to within a point of conference leaders Dallas.

The Timbers are on track to feature in the play-offs after a 2-0 win over the Colorado Rapids.

Jeremy Ebobisse and Diego Valeri scored either side of half-time to move the Timbers four points clear of the seventh-placed Vancouver Whitecaps in the Western Conference.

Elsewhere, David Villa's late goal secured a 1-1 draw for New York City at home to DC United.

