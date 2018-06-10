MLS Review: Ibrahimovic brace guides Galaxy to win

Zlatan Ibrahimovic led the LA Galaxy to a win in MLS on Saturday, while two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference played out a draw.

Ibrahimovic scored his second brace in three games to see the Galaxy past Real Salt Lake 3-0 at the StubHub Center.

It took until the hour-mark for the Galaxy to grab the lead, Ibrahimovic capitalising on an error from goalkeeper Nick Rimando.

Rimando failed to get enough on a punch from a cross, allowing Ibrahimovic to head into an open goal.

Ibrahimovic doubled the lead six minutes later, getting on the end of a Servando Carrasco cross before heading in.

The Galaxy's win was sealed by Ola Kamara and they remain eighth in the Western Conference, two points behind the sixth-placed Portland Timbers.

At Yankee Stadium, New York City and Atlanta United played out a 1-1 draw.

Josef Martinez scored his 13th MLS goal of the season to give Atlanta a second-half lead.

However, Alexander Callens scored an equaliser for City, who remain two points behind Eastern Conference leaders Atlanta.

A brace from Kei Kamara saw the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 5-2 win over Orlando City and Dallas were 2-0 victors against Montreal Impact.

Bastian Schweinsteiger was on the scoresheet as Chicago Fire drew 1-1 at home to the New England Revolution, while Houston Dynamo beat a 10-man Colorado Rapids 2-0.

The Seattle Sounders edged DC United 2-1 and Columbus Crew drew 1-1 against the New York Red Bulls.

The Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City played out a 0-0 draw, while Los Angeles FC claimed a dramatic 4-3 win against the San Jose Earthquakes.