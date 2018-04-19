Ligue 1
Ligue 1

Sidibe's Monaco season over but World Cup return possible

Sidibe's Monaco season over but World Cup return possible

Getty Images

France international Djibril Sidibe is a doubt for the World Cup after being diagnosed with a knee injury.

The Monaco full-back suffered the injury during Sunday's defeat away to Paris Saint-Germain, a result that saw Unai Emery's men reclaim the Ligue 1 title.

And coach Leonardo Jardim has confirmed his side were dealt a further blow in a heavy 7-1 thumping due to Sidibe's injury.

"In the most serious cases it is seven weeks; in the less serious, four weeks," Jardim told reporters. 

"You have to check that with the specialists. The medical service will make the best decision, I have full confidence.

"Will we be seeing him again this season? I think not."

Previous Emery unsure when PSG star Neymar will return
Read
Emery unsure when PSG star Neymar will return
Next Emery dismisses talk of Real Sociedad offer
Read
Emery dismisses talk of Real Sociedad offer