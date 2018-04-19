PSG will respect Les Herbiers, assures Emery

Unai Emery has assured Paris Saint-Germain will show Les Herbiers the respect they deserve in the Coupe de France final.

The mega-rich club from the capital and three-time defending champions will aim to win an unprecedented fourth title in succession when they take on third-tier amateur side Les Herbiers at the Stade de France.

Les Herbiers ousted former heavyweights Auxerre and Lens before overcoming Chambly in the semi-finals, while PSG booked their place in the showpiece by downing Caen 3-1 on Wednesday.

"It's a final, it's a title, it's the Coupe de France. If they got to the final, they deserve it," Emery told the media after Kylian Mbappe's double and Christopher Nkunku's late strike secured a win on the north coast.

"There are many teams who won't be in the final because they did not do as well.

"Congratulations to them for experiencing a historic moment, also for us, to play for the title at a full Stade de France, it is a unique moment in life.

"The best way to show respect is to play to win."

Ismael Diomande cancelled out Mbappe's opener but was shown a red card for a lunge on Javier Pastore after the teenager got PSG's second.

Emery said: "Congratulations to Caen, who had a good match and made it difficult for us for 90 minutes.

"I believe we respected them and the Coupe de France because we wanted to be in the final at the Stade de France.

"The team was calm during tough times, but I think we deserved to win."