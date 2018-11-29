PSG beating Liverpool is magnificent – Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel described Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 home win against Liverpool as "magnificent" after his side took a big step towards Champions League qualification.

First-half goals from Juan Bernat and Neymar – now the most prolific Brazilian player in the competition's history – rendered James Milner's penalty a mere consolation.

PSG need to win away to Red Star Belgrade in their last Group C game to make sure of reaching the knockout rounds, with the Serbian side already eliminated.

And Tuchel hailed PSG, who have a perfect record of 14 straight wins in Ligue 1, after they battled to a narrow victory against last season's beaten finalists.

"We're very happy as we showed that we can rival with a team like Liverpool who have a great spirit," Tuchel told RMC Sport.

"It was a great challenge. My players showed it. It's a great victory with a top display.

"You can't win without a great defence and team effort. We worked hard and the result is magnificent."

Tuchel left Adrien Rabiot on the bench amid reports of a pre-match row with the midfielder, who came on as a substitute to help PSG close out their win.

"I wanted to play higher and to be more on the attack," Tuchel replied when asked about Rabiot's absence.

"I'm happy Adrien played and compensated for Marquinhos' fatigue.

"I choose 11 players, but we have to finish well and the three others have to be ready."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was fulsome in his praise of Tuchel after his side moved two points clear of Liverpool in the table, gaining revenge for September's 3-2 loss at Anfield.

"Yes I'm very happy with the quality of our play. We showed our real face," said Al-Khelaifi. "Lots of people in the media were talking about our project and we showed the real face of the team.

"We're solid with a great coach. It's a great response for everybody. It was not easy, Liverpool are at a great level with some great players. Everybody has had a great match, even the fans.

"For me Tuchel is the best coach of the world and he proved it today. We play every game to win the Champions League."