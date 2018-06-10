Nice snap up Danilo from Braga

Nice have made Danilo Barbosa their first signing of the transfer window after finalising his transfer from Braga.

No details of defensive midfielder Danilo's contract were announced by Nice, who reportedly paid €8million for his signature.

The 22-year-old scored four goals in 31 league appearances for Braga in 2017-18, helping them to fourth place in the Primeira Liga. He also captained Brazil at the 2015 Under-20 World Cup.

After joining Braga from Vasco da Gama in 2014, Danilo spent time on loan at Valencia, Benfica and Standard Liege before returning to his parent club, where he broke into Abel Ferreira's first team.

The arrival of Danilo casts doubt on Jean Michael Seri's future at Nice, following speculation linking the 26-year-old with a move to the Premier League.