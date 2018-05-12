Neymar to resume training with a ball

With just over a month to go until the World Cup, Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed Brazil superstar Neymar will resume training with a ball.

The forward has been out of action since sustaining a broken metatarsal in late February - an injury that required surgery.

Providing there were no complications during the rehabilitation period, Neymar was widely expected to be fit in time for Brazil's Group E opener against Switzerland on June 17.

And it appears the 26-year-old is on course to hit that deadline after PSG provided a brief medical update on Saturday.

"The examinations carried out today showed a quite satisfactory consolidation of the lesion of the fifth right metatarsal," a statement read.

"Tomorrow, Neymar will begin his physical preparation with the ball on the ground of the Ooredoo Training Centre."

Domestic treble winners PSG host Rennes on Saturday, before concluding their campaign at Caen next weekend.