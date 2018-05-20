Neymar made mistake joining PSG - Rivaldo

Neymar made a mistake joining Paris Saint-Germain, according to former Barcelona and Brazil star Rivaldo.

The 26-year-old left Barca for PSG in a world-record move last year and has excelled in Ligue 1, but compatriot Rivaldo feels he will not be able to reach his full potential in France.

While conceding that the move has had huge financial rewards for Neymar and his family, Rivaldo has warned that if he wants to win the Ballon d'Or he needs to move.

He told Sport: "If you want to be the best in the world, PSG are strong, but they don't have tradition in the Champions League, they're not the strongest in Europe.

"The French league isn't like the English, Spanish or German leagues, either.

"For that reason, I think he made a mistake, but financially it was good for him and his family.

"You have to win the Champions League, achieve something different, to win the Ballon d'Or. His team will always win the league and the cup but, like I say, it's not the strongest championship."

Neymar is nearing a return from a fractured foot suffered with PSG as he looks to lead Brazil in this year's World Cup and improve on a fourth-placed finish four years ago.